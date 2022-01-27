Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $383.97. 189,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,893,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

