NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.91

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 17707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a market cap of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

