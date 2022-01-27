NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 13,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetScout Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

