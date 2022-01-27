NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Up 5.7%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 7,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 368,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

