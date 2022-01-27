NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,681.0% from the December 31st total of 494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 403,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,215. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

