NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of NETSTREIT worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,845,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $863.43 million, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

