Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $256.10

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256.10 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 258.90 ($3.49), with a volume of 57304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.90 ($3.59).

Several equities analysts have commented on NETW shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Network International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.64).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 329.07.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

