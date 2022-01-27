NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRBO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 112,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,724. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

