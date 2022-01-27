New BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.