New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

