New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 382,511 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,058,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,329,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 3,629,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

