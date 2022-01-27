Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in January

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NCAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,475. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

