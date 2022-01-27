Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.98

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 262077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

