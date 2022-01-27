Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,562 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Newmont worth $80,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

