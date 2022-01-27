News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 473,819 shares.The stock last traded at $21.50 and had previously closed at $21.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in News by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in News by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.