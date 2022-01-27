News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. News has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in News stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

