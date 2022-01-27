News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. News has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

