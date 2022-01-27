NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $4,046.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00296668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

