NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 62,258 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.88 per share, with a total value of 864,141.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 13.84. 78,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,499. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.50 and a twelve month high of 15.25.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.