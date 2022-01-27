NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,375 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 62,258 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.88 per share, with a total value of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 301,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,194 in the last three months.

Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 13.84. 78,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,494. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

