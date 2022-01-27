NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.85 or 0.00792340 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00240422 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004249 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.