NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Buys $147,240.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 1,117,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

