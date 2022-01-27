NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $243,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 503.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.