NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 381,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,124. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

