NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $355,147.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

