NFTX Hits 1-Day Volume of $887,103.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and $887,103.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $97.35 or 0.00270102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

