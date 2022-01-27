NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.27. 12,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 326,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

