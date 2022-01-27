Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,774 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 687,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.