Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.34. 59,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

