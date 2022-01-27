Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $55.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,639.66. 38,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,807.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

