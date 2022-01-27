Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 288,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,127,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

