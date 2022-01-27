Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 536,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,140. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.