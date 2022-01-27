Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1069253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.