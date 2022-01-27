Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 5,113,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,887. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

