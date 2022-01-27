Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.14

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 5688833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.