Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 40601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,060,142 shares in the company, valued at C$12,537,736.32. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,000.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.