Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.56.

About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

