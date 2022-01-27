Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 6.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. 286,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,057,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

