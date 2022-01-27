Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0026

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $23.44 million and $1.29 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.63 or 0.06545878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00289589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.00784006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00065653 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00391541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00240649 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,482,646,666 coins and its circulating supply is 8,868,396,666 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

