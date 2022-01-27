Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1,064.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,912 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

