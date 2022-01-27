Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nitches stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 1,964,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,629. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Nitches
