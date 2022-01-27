Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nitches stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 1,964,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,629. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

