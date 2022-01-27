Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.86

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 4168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

NIU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $969.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

