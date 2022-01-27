Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,222 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.30% of Niu Technologies worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.