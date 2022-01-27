Noir Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $114,598.83 and $172.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00175815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00075072 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00386437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,474,561 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

