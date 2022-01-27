Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,994.95 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $104,994.95 and approximately $214.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00177889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00388269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,473,958 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

