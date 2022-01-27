Nokia (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nokia by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

