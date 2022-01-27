Nomura Begins Coverage on Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Research analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

