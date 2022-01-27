Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,278,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 390,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,806.48 ($10,532.22).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

