Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.30). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.21), with a volume of 344,903 shares traded.

NXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

