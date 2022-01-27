Nord Finance (NORD) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $911,351.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.61 or 0.06599012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,852.56 or 1.00055271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

